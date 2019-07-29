Championship rumours: Leeds United star 'ready to force way out' in £15m exit, Blackburn chase Bundesliga ace, Newcastle United baulk at Hull's £20m transfer demand There's less than a week until the new seasons begins, and Championship sides are still working hard to secure fresh signings for the upcoming campaign. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Rovers chase Bundesliga ace Blackburn have turned their attentions towards Dusseldorf defender Robin Bormuth, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Manchester City's Tosin Adarabioyo (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Duo battle for Doncaster goal machine Charlton look set to scrap it out with Portsmouth for Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, who netted 20 league goals for his side last season. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Swans eye Chelsea midfielder Swansea City are hopeful of bringing in Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer, with the Blues reportedly willing to let him go for around 3.5m (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Owls recommended former Argentina ace as coach Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to have recommended ex-Argentina international Nestor Lorenzo to Sheffield Wednesday, as the Owls look to secure a new manager. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3