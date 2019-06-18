Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Leeds United poised to land Fulham wonderkid Cody Drameh, Whites enter race for Swiss striker, Aston Villa eye £15m goal machine

Another day, another fresh batch of transfer rumours to get your teeth stuck into.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Cardiff City are looking to snap up Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, who could be signed within the next 24 hours for a bargain 1.5 million. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City are looking to snap up Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, who could be signed within the next 24 hours for a bargain 1.5 million. (Daily Mail)
Leeds are ready to battle Middlesbrough for Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, who impressed during his debut campaign in Turkey last season. (Sports Lens)

Leeds are ready to battle Middlesbrough for Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, who impressed during his debut campaign in Turkey last season. (Sports Lens)
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let Danny Rose leave this summer, as long as they can secure Fulhams Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let Danny Rose leave this summer, as long as they can secure Fulhams Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement. (The Sun)
Aston Villa look set to continue their spending spree, and will offer 15m for Brentfords Neal Maupay despite already shelling out over 20m on Club Brugge forward Wesley. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa look set to continue their spending spree, and will offer 15m for Brentfords Neal Maupay despite already shelling out over 20m on Club Brugge forward Wesley. (Football Insider)
