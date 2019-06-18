Championship rumours: Leeds United poised to land Fulham wonderkid Cody Drameh, Whites enter race for Swiss striker, Aston Villa eye £15m goal machine Another day, another fresh batch of transfer rumours to get your teeth stuck into. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Cardiff look to grab recently relegated ace Cardiff City are looking to snap up Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, who could be signed within the next 24 hours for a bargain 1.5 million. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Leeds ready to hijack Middlesbrough's striker signing Leeds are ready to battle Middlesbrough for Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, who impressed during his debut campaign in Turkey last season. (Sports Lens) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Spurs ready to freshen up left-back position Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let Danny Rose leave this summer, as long as they can secure Fulhams Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Aston Villa plough on with summer spending Aston Villa look set to continue their spending spree, and will offer 15m for Brentfords Neal Maupay despite already shelling out over 20m on Club Brugge forward Wesley. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3