Championship rumours: Leeds United given boost in Inter defender chase, Whites set for fresh contract negotiations with Kalvin Phillips, Derby target Chelsea starlet Championship clubs are continuing to snap up new stars in the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen their sides for the upcoming season. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Turkish giants swoop for Fulham flop Galatasaray are edging closer to completing a deal for Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Serri, who is set to travel to Turkey later in the week. (Tutto Mercato) 2. Brentford chase Blackpool ace Brentford are considering a move for Blackpool left-back Marc Bola, as they look to strengthen their back-line. (The Sun) 3. Latics home in on Hammers striker Wigan Athletic are said to be closing in on West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill, who is likely to cost around 3m. (The Sun) 4. Italian legend bookies' favourite for Owls job Former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola is the bookies' favourite to succeed Steve Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday manager.