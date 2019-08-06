Championship rumours: Leeds United eye 24-goal striker sensation, Manchester United legend tipped for shock Championship switch, Birmingham chase La Liga ace The summer transfer window has just two days left, and deadline day is set to be one of the busiest in years as Championship sides race to secure new signings. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Aberdeen ace fails to force exit Queens Park Rangers target Scott McKenna is believed to have had a transfer request rejected by Aberdeen, as he looks to force through a move away from Scotland. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Leeds dealt blow in striker chase Leeds look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, who is said to be uninterested in pursuing a move to Elland Road. (Tuttomercato) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Two horse race emerges for Sheffield Wednesday job Lee Bullen has become the bookies' new favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job, with Gary Rowett remaining a close second. (Sky Bet) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Hull chase ex-Manchester United starlet Hull City are said to be interested in Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, who began his career on the books of Manchester United's youth academy. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3