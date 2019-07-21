Championship rumour mill: Leeds set to reignite winger interest, former Whites defender linked with Serie A move

Have your say

Championship teams are continuing to splash the cash on new summer signings, as they look to strengthen their sides for the upcoming campaign - here is the latest transfer talk from around the web.

Championship rumours

Chris Coleman has emerged as a strong contender to take up the vacant hot seat at Championship side Sheffield Wednesday following the departure of Steve Bruce. (Mail)

Sheffield United and Aston Villa are both interested in signing Brentford striker Neal Maupay. The 22-year-old Frenchman is one of the Blades' key targets this summer. (The Sun)

Leeds United have reportedly reignited interest in landing Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on a season-long loan for the coming Championship campaign. (Football Insider)

Elsewhere...

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a frontrunner in the race to sign Tottenham and former Leeds United defender Danny Rose. (Mirror)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is weighing up a move to bring former Magpies striker Andy Carroll back to the club. The 30-year-old Englishman is a free agent after being released by West Ham. (The Sun)

David de Gea will become the world's highest-paid goalkeeper after agreeing a new six-year contract with Manchester United worth around £117m. (Telegraph)

Tottenham and Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen, 25, is set to complete a move to Mexican side Monterrey early next week. (Football London)

Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus and Italy forward Moise Kean, 19, and have made contact with his agent. (Mail)

Tottenham will have to pay £67m if they are to sign Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, this summer. (Evening Standard)

Paris St-Germain are ready to put forward an improved bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with the French champions reportedly offering a package worth an initial £30m for the Senegal star. (Sunday Express)