Carlos Corberan on what the future can hold for Leeds United's PDL champions

Carlos Corberan says his coaching staff must ensure his Leeds United development stars "stay focused" on their goal following the club's PDL triumph.

The Spaniard guided his young charges to Professional Development League glory on Monday afternoon at Elland Road.

Following a gruelling 28-game campaign in which Leeds also secured the PDL North, United were crowned national champions after defeating Birmingham City in the play-off final on penalties.

The two sides couldn't be separated after a 0-0 stalemate in front of a near 8,000 strong crowd in LS11.

Corberan, though, believes that now more than ever his side must keep themselves grounded and remain focused on the challenge of breaking into the senior ranks.

"I think now we have to stay focused," he said following the triumph.

"We have to go step by step. The key is to develop our players. The key is to help our players grow. We will see what happens.

"I think this squad has talented players and good players who understand how hard you have to work to be in the first team.

"Another positive thing is that the players this year when they had to play with the first team, they were ready to help.

"They have to continue living this experience. They have to continue working hard to one day live the dream and stay with the first team."

Asked about whether the PDL victory showed the benefits of keeping players in-house over loan spells away from the club, he said: "I think this is our philosophy.

"Sometimes the people put players out on loan and they are developing in other conditions. It's important for the club to know what are your conditions and to control the players in the small details and their professional work.

"Like the tactical, physical and technical work. I think the conditions we have at Leeds United are high level conditions. And it's not going to be easy for these players to find these conditions out of Leeds United.

"Of course when you are playing more men's football, it is another type of football.

"But with the experience we have during the week and improving them to be ready to play one style I think that helps more to arrive at the first team. The players who have the potential and mentality to arrive will stay with the 23s.

"Because at the end the focus and the quality is there and at the end they will arrive at the first team."