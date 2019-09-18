Carlos Corberan on the dual purpose of Luke Ayling's Leeds United Under 23s involvement

Luke Ayling’s involvement in Under 23s games has a dual purpose for Leeds United.

The right-back is inching his way towards contention for the first team once again, following surgery.

Rediscovering his match fitness is key and games with the 23s will prepare him for an eventual Championship return.

But, at the same time, he is also aiding the development of Thorp Arch youngsters.

Ayling, a promotion winner with both Yeovil and Bristol City earlier in his career, scored for the 23s in their 6-0 drubbing of Watford at Elland Road on Monday night.

The presence of a man with 353 Football League appearances, in the club's second string side, is a huge positive for Under 23s head coach Carlos Corberan.

“It’s very positive to see someone like Luke Ayling, who is the spirit in the first team, here and ready to show how he faces every game or when he is training with the young guys,” said Corberan.

“He is so into them, he’s teaching them what is the player you have to be at Leeds United.”

Ayling is yet to play for the senior side this season having gone under the knife for an ankle problem in July.

He got his 45 minutes of football since the operation in the Under 23s game, coming on for the second half alongside Tyler Roberts, another senior player coming back from surgery.

The side that began the game featured seven teenagers, along with Eddie Nketiah, Barry Douglas and Gaetano Berardi.

Corberan believes the likes of 16-year-old Stuart McKinstry will benefit from the opportunity to play with more experienced players.

But there are upsides for everyone who steps out onto the pitch, regardless of age or status within the club.

“These type of games can help a lot because after one long period of injury the players need to recover the physical levels and the confidence, technical and tactical levels too,” said the Spaniard.

“Everybody is the same to play a game, even if it is the 23s, it is better than training so they need this step.

“We played with three players in the first half from the first team and then after we changed.

“I think it’s very positive when we are watching this mix play.

“We saw one player is 16 years old, is playing with someone who has high experience in the first team like Berardi or Ayling.

“I think this can help a lot of our young players to develop themselves and see the example of how you have to live the games and how you have to face.”

Under Marcelo Bielsa and the way he operates at Thorp Arch, the club’s up and coming players often get to mix, train and play with the senior professionals.

For Corberan, one of the head coach’s trusted lieutenants, it is a vital aspect in the production of talent.

The evidence is on show week in and week out in the Championship, not only in the form of Leeds stars like Kalvin Phillips, but Thorp Arch academy products who have since left Elland Road to ply their trade with clubs like Barnsley.

“It’s very positive to have this relationship in the club and this is one of the keys to the success in the academy.

It’s very positive.”