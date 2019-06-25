'Buffon at the back, Totti in attack!': Leeds United fans provide hilarious reaction to nonsense transfer rumour

Have your say

Italian legends Gianluigi Buffon and Francesco Totti have bizarrely been linked with Leeds United - and Whites fans have chipped in with some hilarious reactions.

Over the weekend, shock arose when Buffon was tipped for a move to Elland Road and the Totti rumour today has sent supporters into meltdown - finding the whole thing quite amusing.

After all, who wouldn't want a 42-year-old Totti leading Leeds into the Premier League, two years after retiring...

Here are just some of the best reactions from Twitter:

@LiamRumsey64: Buzzing to get the new centenary shirt with Totti on the back #lufc

@RaisingTheRoofe: Payet, Buffon and Totti. Who's next up on the Leeds United Transfer Bullshot Roulette? I'm going for Dani Alves #LUFC

@WayneDempsey1: Gigi Totti will be my kid's name in November can’t wait #LUFC

@superlufc1919: Buffon at the Back, Totti in attack! Leeds are going to the Premier League #lufc

@LewisDeighton17: We've been linked with Robben, Payet, Buffon and Totti in the space of 2 weeks. Comedy gold #LUFC

@kracka8: Buffon and Totti to Leeds? The Yorkshire Galacticos Veteran XI #LUFC

@lufcZxch: First Buffon. Now Totti. Only a matter of time before we offer Del Piero a 1-year rolling contract #lufc

@2019LeedsUnited: Today's rumour is Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho tomorrow? #lufc

@DareschaniXxx: Buffon plays it out to Maldini, now to Ayling, attacking down the right, quick 1-2 with Gattuso, now to Shackleton, plays it in behind to Totti who squares it for Edmundson GOOOOOOAAAAL. #lufc

@YaBoiYorkie: Imagine Totti coming out of retirement just to sign for Leeds on a one year contract, bang 20+ goals and get Leeds promoted #lufc