'Buffon at the back, Totti in attack!': Leeds United fans provide hilarious reaction to nonsense transfer rumour

Leeds United fans have reacted to the Buffon and Totti links
Italian legends Gianluigi Buffon and Francesco Totti have bizarrely been linked with Leeds United - and Whites fans have chipped in with some hilarious reactions.

Over the weekend, shock arose when Buffon was tipped for a move to Elland Road and the Totti rumour today has sent supporters into meltdown - finding the whole thing quite amusing.

After all, who wouldn't want a 42-year-old Totti leading Leeds into the Premier League, two years after retiring...

Here are just some of the best reactions from Twitter:

@LiamRumsey64: Buzzing to get the new centenary shirt with Totti on the back #lufc

@RaisingTheRoofe: Payet, Buffon and Totti. Who's next up on the Leeds United Transfer Bullshot Roulette? I'm going for Dani Alves #LUFC

@WayneDempsey1: Gigi Totti will be my kid's name in November can’t wait #LUFC

@superlufc1919: Buffon at the Back, Totti in attack! Leeds are going to the Premier League #lufc

@LewisDeighton17: We've been linked with Robben, Payet, Buffon and Totti in the space of 2 weeks. Comedy gold #LUFC

@kracka8: Buffon and Totti to Leeds? The Yorkshire Galacticos Veteran XI #LUFC

@lufcZxch: First Buffon. Now Totti. Only a matter of time before we offer Del Piero a 1-year rolling contract #lufc

@2019LeedsUnited: Today's rumour is Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho tomorrow? #lufc

@DareschaniXxx: Buffon plays it out to Maldini, now to Ayling, attacking down the right, quick 1-2 with Gattuso, now to Shackleton, plays it in behind to Totti who squares it for Edmundson GOOOOOOAAAAL. #lufc

@YaBoiYorkie: Imagine Totti coming out of retirement just to sign for Leeds on a one year contract, bang 20+ goals and get Leeds promoted #lufc