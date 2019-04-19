'Bielsa is God' - Leeds United banner spotted flying over Elland Road ahead of Wigan clash

Have your say

Leeds United fans took to the skies with a message of support for Marcelo Bielsa ahead of today’s clash with Wigan Athletic.

A plane trailing a banner reading ‘Bielsa is God’ flew over Elland Road before kick-off as United’s players prepared for another high-pressure Championship fixture.

Leeds were looking to retain their three-point advantage over third-placed Sheffield United, who hosted Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane in an early kick-off this afternoon.

Bielsa’s first season as head coach at Elland Road has earned him widespread respect and put Leeds within four games of ending their 15-year exile from the Premier League.

The fly-by paid tribute to the Argentianian as he attempted to close out a top-two finish.