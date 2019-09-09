''Been a while' - Tyler Roberts teases return to action with Under 23s today at Crystal Palace

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has teased a return to action today with the Under 23s at Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old is working his way back from injury and no timeframe has been given for his first team comeback.

But on his Instagram account the former West Brom frontman has posted a video from Selhurst Park, where the Whites 23s will take on Palace at 1pm today.

The caption simply read: "Been a while."

Roberts hasn't played for Leeds since April last season and has struggled with a knee problem ever since.

He had fluid drained from his knee in a minor operation after the season was finished and has recently been shown, in footage relased by the club, back in training at Thorp Arch alongside fellow injury victim Luke Ayling.