Barry Douglas expecting "great spectacle" when Leeds United and Manchester United meet

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas believes the Whites clash with Manchester United will be a "great spectacle" when the two sides meet in Perth on Wednesday.

United began their pre-season preparations three weeks ago at Thorp Arch following the short summer break.

The Whites returned to action, though, with two games in two days earlier this week with a 5-0 victory over York City before a 2-1 win at Guiseley on Thursday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa's men will now head Down Under to Australia to continue their pre-season plans with fixtures against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

"It's one country that I haven't ticked off yet," Douglas admitted.

"We're looking forward to it. Obviously it's a bit further adrift than usual but it'll be a good experience.

"The rivalry between Leeds and Manchester United is going to be a great spectacle and experience for us.

"It'll also give us that little bit of experience if we can go one further this year."