Barnsley v Leeds United LIVE: Updates from Oakwell as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites look to move top of the Championship; Jamie Shackleton replaces Adam Forshaw; Tyler Roberts on the bench Daniel Stendel and Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and analysis from Oakwell. Victory for Leeds would take them top of the Championship on goal difference.Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Barnsley striker Mallik Wilks opens up on Leeds United summer departure