Barnsley 0 Leeds United 2 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Eddie Nketiah provides Oakwell spark as Whites go top

Leeds United secured a 2-0 victory over Barnsley on Sunday lunchtime at Oakwell with two goals in the final ten minutes of action - but how did we rate the performance?

Eddie Nketiah stepped off the bench to bag from a Kalvin Phillips free-kick before Mateusz Klich sealed all three points with a penalty as time expired in West Yorkshire. Here's how we rated the performance...

8 - Made some big stops, showed his quick reflexes, came off his line to good effect. Rescued Leeds when Barnsley broke.

8 - Non-stop down the right, piled the pressure on, put the ball in the box and looked after his defensive duties comfortably.

7 - Very solid for the vast majority. Kept it simple.

8 - Very good, again. Didn't look like he had to break much of a sweat. Calm on the ball and solid off it.

6 - Plenty of effort, not so much quality when it came to delivering crosses. Didn't look comfortable defensively in the first half.

8 - Put a foot in when he needed to, emphatically at times. Distribution was good, some of his set-pieces deserved to result in goals. One did.

8 - Lively throughout, one of Leeds' best performers in the first half. Ghosted past players, picked out passes, set Bamford away on goal twice.

7 - Took his penalty brilliantly. Linked up well outside the box. Maybe chose the wrong option a couple of times. Never stopped running.

7 - Not at his best yet still produced nice moments on the ball. Showed leadership as it went on, telling team-mates to stay calm and composed.