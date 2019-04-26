Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor has word of warning for Leeds United ahead of Elland Road clash

Neil Taylor believes Aston Villa's recent record-breaking run could play on the minds of Leeds United ahead of this weekend's clash between the two teams.

United will welcome Dean Smith's side to Elland Road on Sunday lunchtime looking to get back to winning ways following two damaging defeats over Easter weekend.

Villa, though, enter the fixture in red-hot form having set a club record of 10 straight victories in the Championship.

The visitors secured their spot in the end-of-season showdown with two games to spare following victory over Millwall on Easter Monday.

The Whites remain in the hunt for a top two finish but know that victory for Sheffield United on Saturday evening will all but end their hopes of automatic promotion with the Blades holding a far superior goal difference alongside their three-point advantage.

Taylor, who has featured in every game of Villa's incredible recent run, believes that United could 'fear' their counterparts this weekend ahead of the clash in LS11.

“I am sure if we went into a game with a team who have won 10 games in a row, you would fear them a little bit because you know what they are capable of," Taylor said.

“People know what we are capable of at the minute.

"I suppose it is a bit like Fulham last season. That momentum going into the play-offs can be quite big.”

Villa face a trip to Elland Road before hosting potential champions Norwich City on the final day of the campaign, but Taylor admits that his side must ensure they keep up the momentum they have built heading into the play-offs.

“There are big games still to play and we don’t want to stop," he continued.

"Honestly, when you are winning that many games you go into each game thinking: ‘We are going to win, we are going to win’. That is the way you have to think.

“To win 10 in a row is really special. I am not sure there are many lads in the training room who have been part of that before. It is a special feeling.

“There are potentially five big games to come – hopefully that is the case. As a club we are going in the right direction and we can’t do any more. We can’t speak about being too far ahead.

“It is a great feeling at the moment. I always feel when we step on the pitch we can win the game.”