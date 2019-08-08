Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah relishing demands of Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds United loan

EDDIE NKETIAH is relishing the prospect of developing under Marcelo Bielsa with the Arsenal striker admitting the Leeds United head coach proved a big draw in joining on a season-long loan.

Around 25 other clubs were looking to sign the England under-21 forward on loan after Gunners boss Unai Emery decided that a first loan spell would be best for the highly-rated 20-year-old striker’s development.

Bristol City and Fortuna Düsseldorf were among the clubs at the front of the queue until Leeds entered the race with Nketiah admitting the lure of Bielsa proved key.

“I think learning under him will be great,” said Nketiah.

“He has worked with such great players already and helped them develop them and their careers.

“I feel like he is a very demanding coach and I am eager to learn and eager to improve so I feel like we will get along well and hopefully it will be the best matching combination for both myself and Leeds.

“It was a tough decision but I know the club is such a big club with a rich history and the manager played a big part as well - wanting to learn under him and the project of the club, where it wants to go, the direction it wants to go.”

Nketiah has now immediately set his sights on earning a starting place in Bielsa’s side.

The forward added: “Obviously I have got to work hard in training and get a place in the team but I am here to play and I am here to work and get minutes. I am going to work hard in training and on the pitch to prove that I deserve that.”