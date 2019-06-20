Angus Kinnear declares absolute confidence in current Leeds United squad with Whites exploring chances to strengthen

MANAGING DIRECTOR Angus Kinnear has declared "absolute confidence" in the current Leeds United squad who have "unfinished business" under Marcelo Bielsa in the Championship next term.

Leeds agonisingly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in Bielsa's first season in charge with the Whites falling out of the automatic promotion spots in the final month of the season and then losing their play-off semi-final over two legs to Derby County.

Five weeks on, United learned on Thursday morning that their 2019-2020 Championship campaign will begin with a Sky Sports televised trip to Bristol City with Leeds yet to add to the squad that finished last season in third.

Bielsa is known to be keen on recruiting three wingers with Leeds targeting Wolves ace Helder Costa and Liverpool's Ryan Kent as well as being interested in bringing back Manchester City's Jack Harrison for a second loan spell.

Leeds are also keen on young Brighton centre-back Ben White but so far the only transfer activity this summer has concerned the exit of defender Paudie O'Connor to Bradford City.

The vast majority of United's players return to pre-season training on Monday with a select group including some of the club's internationals back next weekend.

Speaking following the release of next season's fixtures, Kinnear said his men were always looking for opportunities to strengthen the squad but equally the managing director said the club had full confidence in the current squad as it is.

"We're very confident in the squad we've got," said Kinnear.

"They came very close. We believe they deserved to go up so we have absolute confidence in the squad, but as always we're looking for opportunities to strengthen. If those opportunities come along we'll take them."

Kinnear also admitted that United's most important piece of summer activity had already been completed with world renowned head coach Bielsa staying on at the club for a second crack at finally getting the Whites out of English football's second tier.

"He's the most significant signing," said Kinnear.

"It wasn't a difficult conversation. He's committed, he know's there's unfinished business to do.

"He's disappointed that we just fell short last season but he has absolutely the belief that he knows precisely what to do to make sure we get it right this year."