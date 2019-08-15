Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Leeds United support ahead of documentary release

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani says he is "very proud" of the club's documentary series that is set for release on Friday.

The docu-series will launch on Amazon Prime worldwide on August 16, and follows the first season of Marcelo Bielsa's reign at Elland Road.

Radrizzani features heavily in the opening episode, which premiered on Wednesday evening in Leeds.

The six-part series was filmed by local production company the City Talking in partnership with the Italian's Eleven Studios.

He tweeted: "Very proud for the first project realise for @primevideosport with @LUFC like often happens, my ideas become reality thanks to the great and precious work of my colleagues and partners. Well done!"

Whites managing director Angus Kinnear also confirmed that a second series had been commissioned following the premiere, with the club hopeful of a happier outcome the second time around.