Andrea Radrizzani sends message to Leeds United's support following Marcelo Bielsa announcement

Leeds United confirmed today that Marcelo Bielsa would stay on as head coach next season - and the announcement brought a statement from chairman Andrea Radrizzani underlining his own intention to remain at the club.

Leeds and Bielsa have concluded discussions over the Argentinian remaining in charge for a second year but Radrizzani also moved to stress his own commitment after a week in which Leeds were linked with a takeover bid by the middle eastern group Qatar Sports Investments.

United have denied that Radrizzani is looking to sell a majority stake in the club and the Italian insisted he was ready to “have another go” at promotion, two years after buying the club.

This is his statement in full:

"As the dust settles on the campaign that has passed, I can reflect and say it was a good season and I’d like to thank all fans, staff and all friends related to Leeds United for their continued support.

"We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal.

"The players have made me proud every week and the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road have gone above and beyond day after day to ensure we are a well run football club at the heart of the community.

"A special mention also for the Academy and for their achievements over the past two years, the quality of the home-grown talent we have seen this year is outstanding.

"Finally, the support from our fans has been the best in the country once again.

"So, let’s have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business.

"Enjoy your summer and next year once again we all need to give more – the players, the staff and all of the fans because our goal is close."

Andrea