Andrea Radrizzani issues stirring message ahead of Leeds United's play-off campaign

Leeds United chief Andrea Radrizzani says there is "no time for regret" as the Whites turn their attention to the Championship play-offs.

United make the trip to Ipswich Town this weekend for the final game of the league campaign on Sunday lunchtime.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have already confirmed their spot in the end-of-season play-offs and travel to Suffolk knowing that a point will secure third place in the table.

The Whites saw a disastrous Easter weekend all but end their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League but now have a second chance.

Norwich City and Sheffield United have already sealed their spot in the top flight with Leeds hoping to end a 15-year absence by joining them.

United owner Radrizanni, who was speaking to LUTV following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, admitted that the club could have no hangover after narrowly missing out on the top two.

"We felt a little bit down for a few days," he said.

"Because we could have achieved a better result with promotion to the Premier League. It's time now to not regret, to not look at the past and switch pages.

"We must focus on the next game. We have the quality and we have the confidence to win against any team in this league so we will go into the play-off with the conviction that we can beat anyone."

Asked about how important the support of the fans will be in the next few weeks, he replied: "The fans are important."

"But I think also it's up to us, the players and the club to deliver good results. This is the second year of my project. We are going in the right direction so we'll keep working and be ready against any adversity or any challenge.

"We know where we want to go so I want to support the players. And thank them because they have done their best, they really play fantastic football and they deserve probably more than what they get.

"I'm sure they're going to fight again tomorrow to be ready for the next three games.

"I'm really honoured to work for Leeds United. And to take care of this club, we have amazing fans.

"I think also for the players it's a great support, they show it every game with passion. Today was a difficult game (against Aston Villa).

"Because we had a difficult week before the game. But we have come back with positivity and they've supported the players. I'm sure this is the right way to enter the play-off.

"I'm sure the lads will give 110% and we can make it."