Adam Forshaw encouraged by Leeds United diamond as midfielder eyes goal trail

ADAM FORSHAW is encouraged by a new diamond system option in Leeds United’s midfield in which the 27-year-old is hopeful of netting more goals.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men lined up in a 3-4-3 formation for the weekend’s pre-season friendly against Cagliari Calcio in Sardinia with captain Liam Cooper partnering Gaetano Berardi and new Brighton loanee recruit Ben White in a centre-back axis of three.

Marquee summer signing Helder Costa and Pablo Hernandez played either side of centre-forward Patrick Bamford in what was effectively a front three with Kalvin Phillips playing in the midfield holding role behind Forshaw and Leif Davis either side with Mateusz Klich at no 10.

As ever with Marcelo Bielsa’s sides, the system proved fluid but Forshaw was encouraged by what he saw as Leeds came away with a 1-1 draw against a side that finished last season 15th in Serie A.

“We had a bit more of a diamond in midfield and then the three up front and I thought, at times, we did well,” said Forshaw.

“We probably could have come away and won the game in the end.

“The young lads did well as well and the new signings have done well, so it’s positive.”

Reflecting on his own aims to get in amongst the goals at Leeds, Forshaw admitted: “It’s something I am trying to add to my game a little bit with the high intensity the manager wants us to play at, especially in the no 8 and no 10 positions with me and Klichy et cetera.

"I am trying to contribute as much as possible and just help the team as much as I can.”