5 key takeaways from Leeds United's defeat to Wigan Athletic

Leeds United fell to a damaging 2-1 home defeat on Good Friday as Marcelo Bielsa's promotion aims took a blow against Wigan - but what were some of the on-the-whistle talking points?

1 - Penalties...

58 games Leeds United went without a penalty...

Now, they've converted just one of the three they've been awarded since. Patrick Bamford saw his spot-kick saved against Millwall two weeks ago and stepped aside against Wigan after Cedric Kipre's handball on the line.

Pablo Hernandez fared no better as he did the honours seeing his effort smash the post in the 17th-minute.

A blessing or a curse? Leeds fans will be starting to feel like it's the latter.

2 - Good Friday turns bad

Leeds had never lost a home league match on Good Friday, winning three and drawing four times.

Two Gavin Massey strikes, though, ensured the Latics left Elland Road with the record in tatters.

With the defeat United saw their promotion hopes take a serious hit in what could be the most damaging loss under Marcelo Bielsa to date with just three games to go.

3 - Wigan win battle of the records

As always in the Championship... surprises come when you least expect them.

Paul Cook's men held the worst away record in the division entering the fixture having won just once away from home all season.

United on the other hand boasted the joint-best home record alongside Norwich City.

And the visitors clearly hadn't read the script as they were left celebrating as the final whistle blew with United's players falling to the floor dejected.

It's a funny old game...

4 - Bielsa blames himself (again)

As ever, Bielsa looked closer to home for United's failings choosing instead to protect his players once again...

“Any explanation I can give would be meaningless," Bielsa said afterwards.

"It's not a game you can analyse because you have games like today's which you don't deserve to win but you have to win.

“There's no point in me giving any explanation because the result tells a lot about me and seriously condemns my work. You have no explanation which could justify a loss like this.

“I don’t think the players are responsible for us not winning. What criticism could I make? What could I point my finger at?

“The players have the duty to give everything and be ambitious. When you have these ingredients - ambition, effort and commitment - and you don’t get what you’re looking for, it’s not the responsibility of the players. It’s the responsibility of the head coach.”

5 - Blades back in control

Following the defeat Leeds handed the initiative back to Sheffield United in the promotion race once again.

The Blades now have the smallest of leads in second spot as they hold the advantage over Leeds on goal difference alone.

Both sides have racked up 82 points from their 43 games this season, and are now only separated by six goals.

A big Easter Monday awaits as Chris Wilder's side make the trip to Hull City in the afternoon with Leeds taking on Brentford in the evening clash.

It could be a decisive day as the automatic race behind table-topping Norwich City rumbles on.