Leeds United

16 of the best pictures from Leeds United's pre-season tour to Australia

Leeds United capped off a week-long tour to Australia on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Here, we take a look back at some of the best images from a memorable tour Down Under to Perth and Sydney for the Whites.

Leeds United began their centenary season with a long-haul trip Down Under to Perth and Sydney to take on Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

1. Open training

Over 3,000 fans turned out in Perth to watch Leeds United take part in an open training session - what incredible support thousands of miles away.

2. Open training

Leeds were put through their paces in front of their supporters - answers on a postcard for what Patrick Bamford finds amusing!

3. Open training

Kalvin Phillips and the rest of his Leeds United team-mates spent time with fans following the session - posing for photos and handing out free shirts.

4. Saying thanks

