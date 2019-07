Every Whites fan has their favourite for very different reasons. That could be your first game, the kit your fav player wore back in the day or that stand out season to remember. We have trawled the archive to bring you these strips to remember as the club prepare to launch their new-look home kit for 2019/20. READ MORE: Pontus Jansson completes switch from Leeds United to Brentford

1. Best Leeds United kits We start with the YEP-sponsored White classic from the First Division title winning season in 1991/92.

2. Best Leeds United kits And that is followed by the away strip from the same First Division championship winning season.

3. Best Leeds United kits Is this one of your favourites from 1999? Pictured is Lee Bowyer in action against Spartak Moscow.

4. Best Leeds United kits How about this away kit from 1993? Pictured are Ian Harte and Lee Bowyer hugging Jimmy Hasselbaink after beating the Bolton keeper Keith Branagan.

