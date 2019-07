Just over a month separates Leeds United and their Championship rivals from the start of the season - with a host of players still without a club.

We take a look at some of the standout names who are yet to find new clubs. Perhaps Marcelo Bielsa might be tempted by some of these... Scroll and click through the pages:

The experienced winger remains without a club since his release from Crystal Palace.

Released from Huddersfield Town. The USA international was linked with a move to Leeds in 2016.

Another player to be linked with Leeds, though the Diame link is more recent. There has been talk of a move to Qatar but still he remains a free agent after leaving Newcastle.

Vorm to Leeds briefly did the rounds in January before Kiko Casilla's arrival. With Casilla coming under criticism since, could Vorm become a realistic target?

Despite an injury-ravaged 2018/19 campaign, Hooper still has an eye for goal and will be desperate to prove that whatever club he chooses to join.

While Simpson is remembered for being a Premier League winner, he boasts an impressive CV of Championship promotions with Newcastle and QPR.

Given the reported interest from Leeds and Rangers last season, it is a surprise to see MacLeod without a club.

Leeds will have to act fast if they wanted to seal a deal for Harris with reports suggesting his on the brink of signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

A former Leeds target, Adomah is another player in the list who possesses vital promotion experience at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.