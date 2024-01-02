All the headlines from Elland Road as Leeds United enter what could be a pivotal January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United got 2024 off to a winning start on New Year’s Day as the Whites saw off Birmingham City at Elland Road. The victory was a much-needed one after two straight losses over the festive period, but Leeds will be looking to use the win as a springboard to kick on.

Daniel Farke’s side are well placed in fourth as they look to push towards the Championship’s top two in the next few months before the campaign really begins to heat up. As the January window gathers pace, we’ve rounded up some of this evening’s headlines from Elland Road.

Koch plans emerge

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt appear to be ready to sign Leeds United loanee Robin Koch up to a permanent deal, report German news outlet BILD.

Koch is half way through a loan spell with the Bundesliga club after opting to leave Elland Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and he has caught the eye with his performances on his return to his native country.

The defender is available on a free transfer this summer and the report claims Frankfurt are planning to offer him a three-year deal to tie down his services, with talks set to take place imminently.

Merson highlights issue

Paul Merson insists Leeds United need to find a way of replicating the swagger they play with at home when on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites have lost their last three away games, with defeats coming over the festive period against promotion rivals Sunderland, Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion. However, they remain unbeaten on home soil this season, with Elland Road proving to be something of a fortress, as Birmingham City found out on New Year’s Day, losing 3-0 to Daniel Farke’s Whites.

“I think it’s a bit like Newcastle up in the Premier League,” Merson told Sky Sports. “It’s different playing there. I always find when Leeds play and I watch them at home, they’re like Newcastle, they go for you. They play with a high tempo for 20 minutes and try and get on top. Don’t feel they play like that away from home. I think that’s what they’ve got to do, try and take a chance away from home. Instead of playing steady, play like they do at home.