Kris Boyd has given his Leeds United assessment after watching Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Premier League hosts.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has made a Leeds United levels declaration with Whites praise but worry after ten games of the Premier League season.

Leeds went into Saturday afternoon’s clash at Brighton having kicked six points clear of the dropzone through last weekend’s 2-1 victory at home to West Ham but suffered a very disappointing 3-0 loss on the south coast.

Former Rangers and Scotland star Boyd covered the match for Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports and declared that Brighton were ultimately “levels above” Daniel Farke’s Whites, particularly in the second half.

Boyd, though, was keen to praise both Leeds and Burnley for having solid starts as newly-promoted teams but said worry would now be creeping in upon the Whites slipping to 16th place.

Farke’s men next face a trip to third-bottom Nottingham Forest - a match Boyd admitted was huge.

“A level or levels above”

“To be fair it was a really, really good team performance from Brighton,” said Boyd of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat.

“They obviously got off to a great start, a really good goal from Danny Welbeck.

"The second half they showed that they are a level or levels above Leeds.

"I will say that Leeds and Burnley have started the season really well but they are 16th and 17th so there would be a little bit of worry there.

"It's a huge game at the City Ground next week for them but some of the play from Brighton was outstanding.

"They didn't have as much control as they usually have in games of football but a 3-0 victory, probably more importantly for Fabian Hurzeler as a win is a win but - clean sheet, their first of the season, really, really good."