Leeds United knock back approach from Premier League side Crystal Palace for youngster Jack Clarke

Leeds United have knocked back an approach from Crystal Palace for winger Jack Clarke, the YEP understands.

Palace were told by Leeds that Clarke was not for sale after making an enquiry about the 18-year-old’s availability earlier this week.

Leeds United have knocked back a bid from Premier League side Crystal Palace for winger Jack Clarke.

The Premier League side are not believed to have tabled a firm bid but they made their interest clear as attention around the talented winger continued to grow.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth are among the other sides monitoring Clarke but sources at Leeds have insisted since the start of January that none of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad members would be allowed to leave the club in this window.

Clarke’s reputation has soared this season and he earned the man-of-the-match award on his first league start at home to Derby County last week.

Leeds first signed him to professional terms in November 2017 and are understood to value Clarke in excess of £10m, despite him featuring in just 13 competitive matches.

United were not anticipating any formal approaches for Clarke, whose agent is former Leeds full-back Ian Harte, having made it clear that they were unwilling to negotiate over a January transfer.

Clarke remains on the deal he signed 14 months ago and Leeds have as yet made no move to seek to extend that agreement.