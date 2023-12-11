Leeds United left-back Sam Byram has been ruled out until the New Year due to a hamstring strain and Daniel Farke has question marks over others in his squad ahead of Tuesday’s game at Sunderland.

Byram was taken off in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers having felt something in his hamstring. It’s the second time the full-back has had to miss action through a hamstring issue this season, but this new set-back happens to coincide with the absence of back-up left-back Junior Firpo. Firpo was fit enough to take Byram’s place in games against Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United, but has since encountered a hamstring problem of his own.

Patrick Bamford was absent for the trip to Blackburn Rovers through illness, which presented a place on the bench for Joseph Mateo. The youngster made a subsequent cameo as a substitute and delighted Farke with his hard-working contribution, even if the striker was unable to shine in terms of the threat he carried. Bamford could be fit to feature against Sunderland but there are question marks over others and Jamie Shackleton is due to miss the game, in a fresh blow for Farke.

“Like always in such a quick turnaround we will make some late decisions, there are some knocks and you have to wait for how players recover,” said the Leeds boss. “For that I can't speak too much about our starting XI. Sam is definitely out with a hamstring strain, first diagnosis out for about three weeks so we realistically expect him back available in the new year. Jamie Shackleton sadly has a glute injury and is sadly not available. He trained yesterday normally and after training he felt a bit in his glute, we've scanned him and sadly he's definitely out for this game.

“A few players are struggling with illness, cold and flu, it's this time of year, it's quite unpredictable. Each and every morning a player can wake up and moan about some symptoms. Patrick Bamford feels a bit better but has not trained with us so far. We'll have a session this afternoon and we'll test him and hopefully he can come through the session. I would like to have him available. There are some other players but we'll have to wait. You have to show some steel against the odds. We have a big group, I trust all my players and we'll see who is available.”

With Byram, Firpo Shackleton all out it leaves Farke light on options for the full-back spaces. Archie Gray is expected to retain his place at right-back and Leeds will hope that Luke Ayling is fit enough to be available having experienced some knee problems early last week. Djed Spence returned to action as a second half substitute on Saturday and replaced Byram but his ability to play 90 minutes is not yet proven, having missed two months through a knee problem earlier this season. Leo Hjelde remains in the background but has not been part of Farke’s plans in recent months, while Pascal Struijk’s importance to the team at centre-back has made a return to the left-back role he filled last season feel unlikely.

"We have a few other options. I trust my whole group and if one player is not available it's always a chance for a different player to shine,” said Farke. “It's a typical situation for the Championship, you have three players for one position and a difficult decision and sometimes both natural left-backs are not available. I am used to that. I would like to have them available but we just have to adapt. It's a chance for a different player to shine and step up. I'm fully convinced whoever I will pick can step up.”

