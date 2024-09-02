Leeds United key dates: Next transfer window, deadline and international breaks

Leeds had nine weeks in which to conduct their summer transfer activity, the window opening Friday, June 14 and finally closing at 11pm on Friday evening ahead of the weekend’s Championship hosting of Hull City. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers marked the final game before the international break of which there are four between now and the end of the campaign. Three of those take place before the end of the current calendar year which will then be followed by two more huge dates in January. Here, we run through what’s to come and the key dates for Leeds United’s 2024-25 season.