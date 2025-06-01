The first key date of Leeds United’s pre-season is finally here with another new friendly now added to the schedule.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence and the first of two summer transfer windows is now open.

A special ten-day mini window due to the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup opened this morning and will remain open until 7pm on Tuesday, June 10.

Thereafter, the key dates will come thick and fast ahead of United’s return to the big time and a new friendly was confirmed this week.

Here, we run through the key dates of United’s pre-season and then the 2025-26 campaign itself.

1 . Mini summer transfer window opens Today: Exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup - but all Premier League clubs can conduct business.

2 . Mini summer transfer window deadline day Tuesday, June 10 (7pm).

3 . Transfer window reopens Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window).

5 . Leeds players return to pre-season training Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8.

6 . Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm). Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.