Leeds United pre-season plans with new friendly added, fixtures release and Premier League return key dates

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A look at Leeds United’s pre-season plans with a new friendly added and key dates.

The first key date of Leeds United’s pre-season is finally here with another new friendly now added to the schedule.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence and the first of two summer transfer windows is now open.

A special ten-day mini window due to the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup opened this morning and will remain open until 7pm on Tuesday, June 10.

Thereafter, the key dates will come thick and fast ahead of United’s return to the big time and a new friendly was confirmed this week.

Here, we run through the key dates of United’s pre-season and then the 2025-26 campaign itself.

Today: Exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup - but all Premier League clubs can conduct business.

1. Mini summer transfer window opens

Today: Exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup - but all Premier League clubs can conduct business. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Tuesday, June 10 (7pm).

2. Mini summer transfer window deadline day

Tuesday, June 10 (7pm). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window).

3. Transfer window reopens

Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wednesday, June 18: 9am.

4. Premier League fixtures released

Wednesday, June 18: 9am. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8.

5. Leeds players return to pre-season training

Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

6. Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm).

Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice