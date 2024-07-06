Leeds United keeper set to join top-flight European side on permanent deal, defender move close
Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is close to sealing a permanent switch to a top-flight European side.
Klaesson, who has made four appearances for United’s first team, is set to sign for Polish side Raków Częstochowa who finished last season’s Ekstraklasa campaign in seventh place.
Klaesson, 23, joined Leeds from Norwegian outfit Valarenga in July 2021 and the Norway youth international made three appearances for Daniel Farke’s first team last season.
Klaesson, though, who has one year left on his deal, is effectively third choice keeper behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow and is now close to sealing a permanent exit to the Polish top-flight team.
Whites defender Charlie Cresswell is also close to sealing his permanent transfer to French club Toulouse which appeared off when the move collapsed last week due to a change of heart. The deal is believed to be worth £3.8m and Cresswell’s departure is expected to be confirmed either over the weekend or early next week.
