Leeds United keeper set to join top-flight European side on permanent deal, defender move close

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds United youth international is nearing a move to a top-flight European side.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is close to sealing a permanent switch to a top-flight European side.

Klaesson, who has made four appearances for United’s first team, is set to sign for Polish side Raków Częstochowa who finished last season’s Ekstraklasa campaign in seventh place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Klaesson, 23, joined Leeds from Norwegian outfit Valarenga in July 2021 and the Norway youth international made three appearances for Daniel Farke’s first team last season.

Klaesson, though, who has one year left on his deal, is effectively third choice keeper behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow and is now close to sealing a permanent exit to the Polish top-flight team.

Whites defender Charlie Cresswell is also close to sealing his permanent transfer to French club Toulouse which appeared off when the move collapsed last week due to a change of heart. The deal is believed to be worth £3.8m and Cresswell’s departure is expected to be confirmed either over the weekend or early next week.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.