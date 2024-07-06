Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United youth international is nearing a move to a top-flight European side.

Klaesson, who has made four appearances for United’s first team, is set to sign for Polish side Raków Częstochowa who finished last season’s Ekstraklasa campaign in seventh place.

Klaesson, 23, joined Leeds from Norwegian outfit Valarenga in July 2021 and the Norway youth international made three appearances for Daniel Farke’s first team last season.

Klaesson, though, who has one year left on his deal, is effectively third choice keeper behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow and is now close to sealing a permanent exit to the Polish top-flight team.