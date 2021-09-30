Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier secures latest France international call

Meslier started both of September's qualifiers for France under-21s who recorded a 3-0 victory at home to North Macedonia before being held to a 1-1 draw against hosts the Faroe Islands.

The Whites no 1 has again been called up to the squad ahead of two October qualifiers, starting with a home clash against the Ukraine in Brest on Friday, October 8.

The young Les Bleus will then face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday, October 12.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INTERNATIONAL CALL: For Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Saint-Étienne stopper Stefan Bajic and Metz custodian Guillaume Dietsch - on loan at Belgian side Seraing - are the two other 'keepers names in boss Sylvain Ripoll's squad.

Meslier, 21, had previously been behind Nantes 'keeper Alban Lafont in the France under-21s pecking order but Lafont turned 22 back in January.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.