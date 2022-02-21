Leeds United Jury: Why Whites’ fightback wasn’t enough and Sunday’s win flattered Manchester United

Leeds United man-of-the-match contender Adam Forshaw (left) tussles with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

But two goals by the Red Devils after Leeds had hauled themselves level and looking likely to plunder the points secured the points for United’s Roses rivals.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw and up-front flyer Dan James again caught the eye but so did others - for their errors on the ball.

And, having conceded four goals, on the back of three in each of their previous two outings, Leeds now has fans fearing goals difference could become a major player, especially with second-placed Liverpool looming at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Leeds United man-of-the-match contender Dan James gets by Jesse Lingard to whip in a cross against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

Here’s what our panel had to say:

Keith Ingham

A game that had everything, lots of goals, full-blown challenges but, unfortunately, another defeat in a weekend that other teams at the foot of the table got important wins.

The 4-2 scoreline flatters ‘manu’ but they took their chances whilst we, once again, missed ours and once again looked poor in defence.

So what do you take from that? Well, a team that has conceded 50 goals is a fact that speaks volumes and that could increase significantly when the team travels to Liverpool on Wednesday.

I will give credit, though, because they didn’t give in.

I expect Raphinha to start and maybe Joe Gelhardt too when the team travels to Anfield; both had very good performances from the bench on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a tough game and not many will expect anything from the trip to Merseyside and it could finish Liverpool 3 Leeds United 0.

On a shocking day, weather wise, Leeds were, however, roared on by a fervent home support.

And Jack Harrison had an excellent early chance but he blazed the ball over the bar. After that, ‘manu’ grew in confidence and went ahead when Harry Maguire beat Diego Llorente, who was substituted at half-time, to the ball easily.

After the opening goal, Leeds didn’t, to be honest, create anything and it was a lacklustre display which brought a few boos at the break.

Leeds, by then, were 2-0 down as Fernandez prodded in Pogba’s cross with the defence once again found wanting.

At the break, Marcelo Bielsa brought on Joe Gelhardt for the off-colour Llorente and Raphinha came on for Harrison. And in a crazy two minutes, Leeds, incredibly, levelled.

First, Rodrigo looped an effort over De Gea then, within a minute, Dan James found substitute Raphinha in the six-yard box to equalise.

Leeds, roared on by their fans, had a couple of opportunities after that which fell to Mateusz Klich and James but neither took them.

As the game was so stretched, it wasn’t surprising that another goal would come, unfortunately substitute Fred got a third to take ‘manu’ ahead once more.

Klich had a chance to level matters but passed it into the welcome hands of De Gea. Another substitute, Elang,a wrapped the game up with a fourth goal two minutes from time.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw, who is probably still running around in the middle of Elland Road.

Andy Rhodes

Analysing this game could take much more than 170 words.

In actual fact, you could split this game into four acts.

The Whites started off confidently but the reshuffle after Robin Koch’s injury unsettled the side and Man United took advantage. The first half of the second half was what we needed to see from the outset.

Leeds went for it and rattled the opposition.

But, once Man United recovered their foothold, they looked likely to score again.

Joe Gelhardt caused problems when he came on, while Dan James threatened throughout the game.

Junior Firpo looked leggy, though, and let his man go for three of the goals conceded. Just one of Leeds’ problems this season is that so many teams have raised their game against us.

In what is probably our biggest game, we played at our best for 20 minutes.

With Liverpool and Spurs to come, this will be a tough week unless Leeds can raise their game for longer durations.

Man of the match: Dan James.

Mike Gill

All most of us ever ask for is that the Whites put up a fight. This they certainly did.

United’s wayward attempts in the first half were punished by their rivals as Harry Maguire scored with a free header from a corner put the Reds ahead on 34 minutes and Bruno Fernandez took time off from feigning injury and made it 2- 0 on the stroke of half-time. As the rain continued to pour down, the Elland Road faithful were lifted by the introduction of Raphinha and Joe Gelhardt at the start of the second half.

It was clear that Bielsa was moving all his remaining chips towards the center of the gaming table because, as well as withdrawing Jack Harrison, Diego Llorente also came off. In a blistering spell 10 minutes into the second half, the Whites raised the roof by drawing level.

Rodrigo took advantage of the swirling wind and planted a long-range effort into the top corner and Raphinha slid the ball home from a Dan James cross. Unfortunately, United’s makeshift defence couldn’t hold out and Fred and Elanga broke our hearts.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

David Watkins

Another game, another rollercoaster; every aspect of current-day Leeds was on show in this one.

It was a deflated-looking Leeds who trudged off at half-time having been undone by two headers that most Sunday League sides would have defended more adroitly. Then, bolstered by the arrival of Raphinha and Joffy Gelhardt, Leeds suddenly looked a completely different side and the more aggressive mood was picked up by the crowd.

Rodrigo burst down the left, hooked the ball across, and it sailed perfectly over de Gea into the top corner and, within 30 seconds, we had the ball in the net again. Another blistering attack ended with Raphinha sweeping home a Dan James cross. Bedlam broke out as the players and crowd alike saw the possibility of a famous victory.

It was not to be, of course; those football gods were just teasing and Man U put the game to bed with two more goals in the final 20 minutes. It was a brave second half but we’re conceding far too many goals too easily.

And we can only wonder how much is left in the tank to go again at Anfield on Wednesday.