Leeds United Jury Verdict: How ‘young guns’ earned their spurs against Arsenal in Premier League defeat

Leeds United man-of-the-match contender in the 4-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at Elland Road, goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

And, more notaby in the second half, they grabbed that opportunity.

Despite the ‘success’ of the youngsters promoted to the first team, concerns still sit uncomfortably among supporters - primarly that there is no quick fix to United’s injury/suspension crisis.

On the supporters, there was, of course, one other positive from the game, says our YEP jury - the backing of the crowd from the first to the very last minute.

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh turned a rabbit-in-the-headlights start into a lionhearted finish against Arsenal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Here’s what our jurors have to say; see if you agree:

David Watkins

A disappointing way to go into the Christmas break or longer, of course, if Omicron forces a halt to proceedings.

We can hardly blame the players though as this was another case of ‘boys against men’.

Seasoned pro' Adam Forshaw was a contender for man of the match following his midfield display for Leeds against Arsenal on Saturday at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

The one positive to come out of this very one-sided game was that it was another opportunity for several of the young guns to earn their spurs.

Cody Drameh, in particular, started the game like a rabbit in the headlights but finished like a young lion. Crysencio Summerville, too, grew in stature the longer he was on the pitch. It was good to see Sam Greenwood get minutes as well while we all know the future is bright for Joffy Gelhardt and, once again on a big stage, he showed his guile in winning the penalty.

Some of our established players should have done better and there were again too many unforced errors in that first half but the strain of these three games against top teams was showing in their legs and on their faces with the exception of Illan Meslier who was immense again. We need a rest.

Man of the match: The 12th man; the Elland Road faithful. Keith Ingham

Leeds fell to their third defeat in a row for the first time in Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure.

The 4-1 home reverse to Arsenal meant that they have shipped in 14 goals in three games with only three scored.

It is worth noting that, after club captain Liam Cooper was ruled out, Leeds have shipped in an embarrassing amount of goals and that needs to stop or they will find themselves in the drop zone very soon.

Work really has to be done - as I’ve said regularly - in January and as soon as it can be done whether Bielsa likes it or not!

A very sobering evening but the fans were behind their team from minute one to the last seconds of injury time. Their support is to be applauded. These are really tough times but, with a full XI of first teamers out, you should hardly be surprised.

Marcelo was without 10 players prior to kick off, with Deigo Llorente the latest to be out owing to COVID.

Drameh, Koch, Klich and Gelhardt were the players called into the starting XI with Archie Gray, son of Frank at 15-and-a-bit, named on the bench.

Arsenal were unchanged from their 2-0 defeat of West Ham.

In the first half, Leeds were chasing shadows as Arsenal had 10 shots on Illan Meslier’s goal; three went in despite his best efforts to keep Leeds in the game. They also lost Jack Harrison early to injury meaning Leeds had a full XI of first teamers out injured or suspended.

All Leeds had to offer was a mazy run by Raphinha from just inside their half. The Brazilian’s effort just going wide after he took on and beat the Arsenal rearguard. Many in the crowd were just grateful it was only 3-0 at the break.

At least Leeds showed the fans an improvement in effort after the half-time break as they took the game to Arsenal who seemed to take their foot of the gas.

A few half-chances were created with Raphinha providing them but Ramsdale was not troubled until Ben White felled Joe Gelhardt in the penalty area.

Raphinha put the penalty impressively past Ramsdale; the lead lasted 10 minutes before Smith-Rowe made it 4-1 with minutes left.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw; he never stopped working in midfield. The fans for their incredible support when times are hard. Mike Gill

Before this match, the latest player-availability news that circulated around Elland Road was not good.

Diego Llorente and Charlie Creswell joined the incredible list of ‘The Missing’.

Before very long, Jack Harrison limped off to be replaced by Cryscencio Summerville. This left Leeds with the worst injury and illness crisis in their history.

It may even be the worst such crisis for any club in the history of the Premier League.

The fact that Leeds lost the first half and won the second was remarkable in itself.

By half-time Martinelli had struck twice and had been joined on the scoresheet by Saka. The game was effectively over and brought nightmarish memories of the previous Tuesday. Somehow the Whites fought back and what they lacked in quality they made up for with their unquenchable fighting spirit.

Joe Gelhardt won a penalty on 75 minutes which was duly dispatched by Raphinha before Smith-Roe finally crushed the Leeds rebellion.

The Elland Road faithful continued to produce a remarkable and noisy outpouring of love for their head coach and young team, bringing a small glimmer of light to a murky evening.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier. Jacob Starr

Marcelo Bielsa’s ability to field a starting XI against Arsenal was something to be applauded,

But the result certainly encapsulates the current predicament the Whites find themselves in.

How ironic that the only game to go ahead on Saturday, not being affected by the new strain of Covid-19, involved a side with more injuries than other teams had cases of the virus.

The Gunners’ class on the day was too much for a youthful Leeds team. Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace along with goals from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe brought the total conceded by United in the last two games up to an unwanted 11. Raphinha’s penalty capped off a much-improved second half, and the Leeds fans stayed with the team, as they always do.

Judging by the atmosphere in the final 10 minutes, despite the game being dead and buried a long time ago, you wouldn’t have thought Leeds were the ones getting beat 4-1 with a vast amount of crucial players missing.

With a big number of Premier League matches being postponed over the weekend, it will be interesting to see whether that will be our last game for a while, should the season be suspended.

That wouldn’t be such a bad thing when examining our injury crisis!

Man of the match: Illan Meslier. Andy Rhodes

Although some Leeds United fans may have had high hopes for this game, most will have foreseen what was the to come with the Whites’ player crisis mounting.

With more under-23s being drafted in week by week, the odds here were going to be in the visitors’ favour. Leeds looked unorganised from the start and Arsenal we’re able to cut straight through them.

The 0-3 scoreline at half-time did not flatter the Gunners.

United were more settled in the second half but the damage was done.

Joe Gelhardt struggled to get in the game, while Raphinha ran out of steam despite his penalty.

With no end to Leeds’ injury and suspension woes in sight, they’ll have to smarten up to even get close to a result at Anfield.

Fighting fire with fire has worked well for Leeds since Marcelo Bielsa took over the reins.

But teams like Arsenal will go through them like a knife through butter in their current state.