Leeds United defender Junior Firpo was back in action for the Dominican Republic ahead of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Firpo and the Dominican Republic contested a club-vs-country friendly match on Sunday evening versus second tier Colombian side Real Cundinamarca.

The national team ran out 2-1 winners in preparation for this summer's Gold Cup, which will be the country's first appearance at a major international tournament.

Firpo and co secured their place at the Gold Cup by finishing top of their CONCACAF Nations League group earlier this year in what was a significant achievement for the Caribbean nation.

Football is a secondary sport in the Dominican Republic as baseball enjoys much greater popularity with several players of Dominican origin competing in the United States' Major League Baseball (MLB).

Firpo's nation have two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the next 10 days, which will also serve as warm-up matches for the Gold Cup, which begins midway through June.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic (WCQ) - June 7

Dominican Republic vs Dominica (WCQ) - June 11

The country then face Mexico, Costa Rica and Suriname in the Gold Cup group stage over eight days from June 15 to June 23.

Firpo's future

It is possible Firpo, who plays as an attacker for his country, has taken to the field for the final time in Leeds colours.

United have offered the player an extension at Elland Road with his contract coming to an end later this month and believe the ball is firmly in the player's court. Firpo's name has also appeared on the radar of French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Lyonnais and Italian giants AC Milan, according to reports on the continent, indicating the 28-year-old may well have options to choose from this summer.

Leeds supporters are torn on whether Firpo should remain at the club having previously struggled defensively while United were last in the Premier League. Others have taken the view that Firpo's past 18 months in the team should warrant an extension for his considerable efforts in helping the team win promotion.