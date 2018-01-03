Leeds United join forces with Aspire Academy

LEEDS United have officially joined forces with the Qatari-based Aspire Academy run by Whites director Ivan Bravo to provide long term benefits to the club’s performance.

Founded in 2004, the Aspire Academy is a Qatari-based sports organization renowned for being one of the finest academies in the world with ties to some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The partnership with Leeds will see Aspire provide support and insight in fields such as academy and youth development, performance analysis and sport science.

The collaboration also allows Leeds to join a network which features some of the biggest and best clubs in Europe.

There had already been plenty of interaction between Leeds and Aspire since United’s Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani bought in to the club a year ago but the formal partnership has now been made official.

The Aspire Academy is headed up by Leeds United board member Bravo who said: “Both Aspire and Leeds United share ambitious goals for becoming a reference of excellence in football.

“It is truly motivating to see that by joining efforts both organizations can accelerate their growth on the field, including in the development of elite youth players with potential to represent club and national teams at the highest levels.”

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear added: “This is an exciting partnership for Leeds United, you only have to look at the quality of the program and facility in Qatar to realise that having access to the Aspire Academy is going to be beneficial to our long term vision for the club.

“We also now join a network of clubs which can only help us to develop and grow.”