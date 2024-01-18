Leeds United have entered the final two weeks of the January transfer window and the rumour mill is in overdrive

Leeds United are reportedly one of four English clubs keeping tabs on Genk defender Mark McKenzie. The Whites are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this month following the decision to part ways with Luke Ayling and Djed Spence and with Charlie Cresswell attracting interest amid his uncertain Elland Road future, it seems more departures are a possibility before the transfer deadline.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive over the last few days, then, with the likes of Ben Johnson, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham and even Ben Davies being linked with moves to the club. Well, McKenzie can be added to that list with a report by Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws declaring Leeds' interest in the America international.

It is claimed that Leeds have joined Premier League outfits Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton and West Ham United in chasing McKenzie, while the 24-year-old is wanted by an unnamed Bundesliga club, too. The centre-back has entered the final 18 months of his current contract with Genk and while it is claimed the Belgian club are keen to dig their heels in until the summer, a January move hasn't been ruled out.

Leeds have dealt with Genk in the past over the possibility of signing Joseph Paintsil, a move that didn't come to fruition in the summer, and it seems negotiating a deal for McKenzie could have its difficulties. A fee of over €10m (£8.57m) has been touted, according to the report, while the club's head of football Dimitri de Conde has spoken about his reluctance to sell.

“I want to be clear, we want to keep this core together and not let anyone go," he told Het Laatste Nieuws in November. "There are always exceptions - an offer that cannot be refused is always possible - that is the case everywhere. But we are going to make things very difficult.”

McKenzie started his career with Philadelphia Union and worked his way through the ranks at the MLS club before earning a move to the Belgian top flight with Genk in 2021. Since then has made 106 appearances for the club in all competitions, with his performances last season seeing him recognised as one of the strongest defenders in the country.

