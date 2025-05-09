Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell issues Leeds United sign-off message with club admission
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Loan star Joe Rothwell has issued a beaming Leeds United sign-off message with an unforgettable club admission.
Rothwell was part of the Southampton squad that defeated Leeds in last May’s Championship play-off final but the midfielder then joined the Whites last summer on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.
Ten months later, Rothwell has helped his loan side return to the Premier League, the midfielder making 36 appearances for a team promoted as Championship champions.
Rothwell’s loan move has now come to an end but the 30-year-old has delivered a beaming verdict of his year with Leeds which the midfielder admitted has been “unforgettable”.
Taking to his Instagram page, Rothwell wrote: “Unforgettable season. What a group, what a set of supporters. Season 24/25 = champions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.