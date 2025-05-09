Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Rothwell excelled at Leeds on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loan star Joe Rothwell has issued a beaming Leeds United sign-off message with an unforgettable club admission.

Rothwell was part of the Southampton squad that defeated Leeds in last May’s Championship play-off final but the midfielder then joined the Whites last summer on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Ten months later, Rothwell has helped his loan side return to the Premier League, the midfielder making 36 appearances for a team promoted as Championship champions.

Rothwell’s loan move has now come to an end but the 30-year-old has delivered a beaming verdict of his year with Leeds which the midfielder admitted has been “unforgettable”.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rothwell wrote: “Unforgettable season. What a group, what a set of supporters. Season 24/25 = champions.”