Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell issues Leeds United sign-off message with club admission

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th May 2025, 12:28 BST
Joe Rothwell excelled at Leeds on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Loan star Joe Rothwell has issued a beaming Leeds United sign-off message with an unforgettable club admission.

Rothwell was part of the Southampton squad that defeated Leeds in last May’s Championship play-off final but the midfielder then joined the Whites last summer on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Ten months later, Rothwell has helped his loan side return to the Premier League, the midfielder making 36 appearances for a team promoted as Championship champions.

Rothwell’s loan move has now come to an end but the 30-year-old has delivered a beaming verdict of his year with Leeds which the midfielder admitted has been “unforgettable”.

Taking to his Instagram page, Rothwell wrote: “Unforgettable season. What a group, what a set of supporters. Season 24/25 = champions.”

Related topics:SouthamptonChampionshipPremier LeagueBournemouth

