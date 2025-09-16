Fulham looked set to be held by Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

Fulham star Joachim Andersen has made a Leeds United admission, featuring Whites boss Daniel Farke agreement after Saturday’s 1-0 victory against his side.

Andersen’s Fulham outfit went into Saturday’s visit of Leeds still seeking a first win of the new Premier League season and the wait looked set to continue heading deep into second half stoppage time.

Farke’s visitors appeared destined to leave Craven Cottage with a goalless draw but an unfortunate 94th-minute Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal ultimately gave the hosts all three points.

Speaking post match to Fulham FC club media, Danish defender Andersen admitted his men got “lucky” with Gudmundsson’s own goal, despite claiming that his team were the “closest” to pushing for all three points.

Andersen, though, also expressed agreement with Whites boss Daniel Farke who declared that the quality of Fulham’s substitutes and in particular Brazilian winger Kevin proved key.

"Happy emotions,” said a delighted and clearly relieved Andersen.

"It was a tough game. It was not pretty but we got the three points which is most important and we really needed that especially after our first three games where I felt like everything went against us that could possibly go against us.

"Today we were lucky with that last goal so that was a really nice winner.

"Today was not our best game. The first half we could do better.

"In the second half we created more chances, especially our subs made a real impact.

"I was happy to see Kevin, great players and trying things.

"I think we were the team closest to getting the three points but obviously it was not our best game in terms of play and making things dangerous for the opponent.

"But we need to win those games as well."