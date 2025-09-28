Jayden Bogle again impressed as Leeds United shared a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United star Jayden Bogle has kept it simple with a two-word verdict on Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and Whites action call.

Right-back Bogle faced a particularly hard task in the weekend’s clash against the Cherries in battle with class act Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo down that side of the pitch.

After Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered three great chances to put the Whites ahead, it was Semenyo who fired the Cherries into a 26th-minute lead through his fiercely struck low free-kick.

Leeds, though, drew level just 11 minutes later as Joe Rodon headed home a corner from Sean Longstaff who then fired the Whites ahead nine minutes after the break.

“Let’s keep”

An impressive Leeds display looked set to earn a third win of the Premier League season yet Cherries substitute Eli Kroupi broke United’s hearts by netting a 93rd-minute equaliser that sealed a 2-2 draw.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bogle declared that United’s display had warranted all three points but called for the action of ‘keeping together’ on the club’s Premier League return.

“Deserved more,” wrote Bogle.

“Showed our character today, let’s keep going like this together.”