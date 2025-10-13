An ex-Leeds United boss is back in the dugout at a Championship club.

Sacked former Whites boss Javi Gracia has reflected on the “centimetres” and “dynamics” that led to his Leeds United exit upon taking a new managerial post in English football.

Leeds turned to ex-Watford and Valencia boss Gracia back in February 2023 after the sacking of Jesse Marsch but Gracia lasted just 12 games in charge before he too was axed en route to the club going down.

Two and a half years later, 55-year-old Gracia has taken up his first job since leaving the Whites upon being appointed the new head coach of Championship side Watford for a second time.

The Spaniard joins the Hornets with the club sat 11th in the Championship table and reflecting on “moments” at Leeds and one involving Patrick Bamford in assessing if he was now an improved coach.

Speaking to Troy Deeney in a feature interview for Watford’s website, Gracia was asked if he was better now for going through the moments at Leeds.

“Two points more, it changes the dynamics”

“I try to manage always more or less the same,” said the ex-Whites boss.

“Not the same, but I try to manage the same way. Working hard, being dedicated, and trying to live the moment with passion, with desire, all these kinds of things.

"But the results don’t always depend on these kinds of things.

"Sometimes they depend on moments.

"I remember at Leeds, Patrick Bamford is a very good player, very good person.

“He had a chance in one game in the far post to score in the last minute, playing at home, centimetres to go in, go out, two points more it changes the dynamics.

"Of course, you have the live the experience in the same way but in the end the results are different.”