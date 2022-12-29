For a long time all the talk around the club has been centred entirely around a striker and a left-back. Those were the needs that went unfulfilled in the summer window and although Pascal Struijk has done well at left-back this season, those needs remain the most pressing for the side. It was obvious, again, in the Manchester City game that a centre-forward is badly required. Pinning any hope to Patrick Bamford’s ability to play regular football, never mind his ability to score goals, would be folly given the nightmarish time of it he’s had since a magnificent first season in the top flight with Leeds.

Leeds are always keen to point out that they won’t spend money for the sake of it, but they’re also open about their active desire to add in this window in those two positions. And no one can be under any illusions that arriving in February without addressing the needs will be acceptable. It feels urgent, so with that in mind I do expect them to add.

Maximilian Wöber, as the left-back/central defensive signing, has legs. They’re keen on him and believe they can get him for what would be a very good price, and he’s one of a small number of internationals being assessed and worked on, as Orta seeks to bolster that side of the defence with another option.

There’s lots of noise around Alfonso Pedraza but the YEP understands he’s not topping any lists in Orta’s office.

There doesn’t seem to be a huge possibilty of Craig Dean strengthening the academy ranks next month, even if the Under 21s side does look a little light in certain areas. It’s more likely at this point that Dean gets to go at another round of recruitment in the summer.

Then there’s the outs and potential outs. Mateusz Klich is the headline story there, with that offer from DC United on the table. Leeds would rather keep him but they won’t stand in his way if he decides this is his time to depart. It’s an offer that would make a huge amount of sense in Klich’s situation, at his age, so it’s a very real possibility.

Cody Drameh wants game time. Marsch likes him. But being liked might not be enough to keep him from asking out. There are others, like Alfie McCalmont, who need to go and make their way elsewhere. The Northern Ireland international has impressed everyone with his attitude this season, playing in the 21s and training with the first team, and that has not gone unnoticed in the EFL. He’ll have an option or two.