Leeds United January transfer target missing from matchday squad as Whites chiefs monitor exit situation
The sought-after forward was the subject of a Leeds approach earlier this week which the Saints rebuffed but United remain interested in the player and will continue to monitor Archer's situation up until the transfer deadline on Monday evening.
Archer is out of favour at St Mary's Stadium under new boss Ivan Juric who has left the 23-year-old out of the matchday squad to face Ipswich. Juric spoke earlier this week about Archer's situation, suggesting a change in team style has negatively affected the minutes the young forward is getting.
The ex-Middlesbrough and Preston North End loanee has started just once in the Premier League under Juric.
It has been suggested that Archer misses out at Portman Road due to a groin injury, although reports of this issue are unconfirmed.
Leeds are open to adding attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline but any deal must tick three boxes, according to Daniel Farke. United are targeting quality, character and affordability in the January market, which has so far proven elusive.
Southampton are unlikely to allow Archer, who remains contracted until June 2028, leave St Mary's Stadium cheaply or on loan, unless any prospective deal includes an obligation to buy upon promotion.
