Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's top of the table clash with Leicester City is edging closer and Daniel Farke will be busy preparing his side for Friday night's Elland Road contest. It's a game that promises to have huge implications one way or another with Leeds having the opportunity to move to within six points of the runaway Championship leaders.

Of course, Leeds are on a hot streak of form of late, winning their last eight Championship games and the bookmakers make them the favourites to pick up the points. Ahead of that clash, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at some of the most eye-catching stories out there.

Ex-Leeds target wants exit

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerem Akturkoglu has decided to leave current club Galatasaray this summer in the hope of finding a fresh challenge elsewhere. Akturkoglu was linked with a move to Leeds United in the January transfer window, with reports in Turkey suggesting the club had been in frequent contact with the 25-year-old regarding a £13m switch.

Ultimately, the move didn't materialise and the winger stayed put in the Super Lig, where he has scored nine goals and recorded six assists this season. However, a fresh report from Turkish outlet Fotospor suggests Akturkoglu has decided to leave Istanbul this summer and that might just alert a number of clubs.

The story claims he would favour a move to Ligue 1. But if the claims of Leeds' interest are accurate, it seems promotion to the Premier League might just open the door for the Whites to reignite their interest in the Turkey international.

Ex-Leeds man to be made available

Raphinha has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona following the rise of Lamine Yamal of late and according to HITC and Mundo Deportivo, he could be made available this summer with a host of Premier League clubs on his tail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad