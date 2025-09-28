Jack Harrison bagged his sixth Leeds United outing since his Everton return in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Whites winger Jack Harrison has issued a message to Leeds United’s supporters after completing the latest step in his Whites return.

Harrison’s Leeds future appeared bleak after spending two years away from the club on loan at Everton whom the winger joined after United suffered relegation to the Championship in the summer of 2023.

Harrison, though, came back to the Whites this summer and the winger took the next step of his Leeds return by bagging his sixth outing of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Winger proved first choice from the bench

The 28-year-old was booed by sections of his own fanbase in pre-season and in the new campaign’s early games but there were few signs of booing as the winger was brought on as the first choice second-half substitute in the weekend’s against the Cherries.

The winger impressed from the bench upon replacing Noah Okafor - twice going close to putting 3-1 up in a game that ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw after Eli Kroupi’s 93rd-minute equaliser for the Cherries.

It was, though, a step in the right direction for both Leeds and Harrison, after which the winger issued a message to the club’s fans on his Instagram page.

Together with white, yellow and blue hearts, Harrison wrote: “Step by step. Thank you for the support”.