Leeds United: It's up to the referee to make a decision, says Roofe over controversial leveller

Kemar Roofe dismissed complaints about his equalising goal and insisted it was “up to the referee to make that decision” after Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Roofe batted off questions about a finish which flew into the net off his arm, saying he was not obliged to “run up to the referee and say it shouldn't be allowed.”

Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 0.

The forward used his forearm to knock the ball into the net on 82 minutes after a shot from Mateusz Klich flew across the face of Forest’s goal and into his path.

Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon ran to protest to one of referee Geoff Eltringham’s assistants and the officials spoke at length before allowing the effort to stand.

“It is what it is,” Roofe said. “What do you want me to do, run up to the referee and say it shouldn't be allowed? It's up to the referee to make that decision. I'm just there to play the game.

“The ball’s come across, I anticipated it and, yeah, the ball hit my arm. But it's up to the ref to give it. The arm was just by my knee and it hit it. That's all I can say.

“It's the same with many other decisions: free-kicks, penalty decisions. You get some, you don't get some. We could have got certain decisions, they could have got certain decisions but it is what it is: swings and roundabouts.”

Roofe’s strike was his sixth of the season and spared Leeds from what would have been their third defeat of the Championship term.