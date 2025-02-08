Leeds United have condemned ‘vile’ tragedy chanting by Millwall supporters during this afternoon’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Leeds have vowed to work with the authorities to identify individuals engaging in tragedy chanting at today’s FA Cup fixture.

A club statement on Saturday afternoon read: “During today’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Millwall, we were extremely disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football tragedies from the away section at Elland Road.

“We know the impact this has on the families of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, along with the whole fan base of Leeds United.

“We will work with the police and Millwall Football Club to identify those involved, whilst we will also continue our efforts with the football authorities to help eradicate these chants from the game.”

Leeds supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were killed in Istanbul during April 2000 ahead of United’s UEFA Champions League tie with Turkish club Galatasaray. The club have campaigned alongside other teams such as Liverpool, to criminalise and eradicate tragedy chanting in football stadiums.

United were beaten 2-0 by fellow Championship side Millwall in their Fourth Round tie, which was marred by chants from visiting supporters.