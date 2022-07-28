The Whites will launch their 2022/23 away kit next week but will only be able to sell a limited amount of stock from Thursday August 4, with further stock available later next month. Leeds say the initial stock will be sold exclusively online ‘to ensure that once sizes are sold out, pre-orders can be made.’

A third kit will be revealed ‘in due course’ according to Leeds and will go on sale to supporters on Thursday September 22.

"Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused our supporters,” added a spokesperson.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds played in their new home kit during the two-week tour of Australia but it is not yet available for fans to buy. Jesse Marsch and his players made a number of commercial appearances at Adidas and JD Sports events across the two weeks Down Under, when merchandising opportunities could have been maximised. The Whites are not alone in suffering kit launch delays due to the problems encountered by the manufacturer.

A statement released by Adidas on June 30 apologised to Leeds fans for the delays.

A spokesperson said: “As a result of unprecedented challenges over the past year, we expect to see a delay to Leeds United’s 2022/23 match and training wear. We understand and apologise for any frustration felt by fans at this time. We’re working hard with Leeds United to find the best solution on delivering the product as soon we can. More information will be provided soon.”