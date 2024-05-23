Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have already sold more than 36,000 tickets for Sunday’s Championship play-off final

Leeds United have confirmed the club have been given a number of restricted view general admission tickets for Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton. The Whites announced on Wednesday that they had sold all 36,462 tickets allocated to them for this weekend's do or die contest.

As such, the east side of the national stadium will resemble something of a sea of white when the two sides emerge onto the field of play ahead of kick-off. However, the club have now been given a limited number of seats with a restricted view of the action.

These tickets will be put on sale at 4pm today (Thursday, May 23) to supporters who qualify for the criteria in Phase 3 of the ticket sales. To qualify supporters must be members of My Leeds and have purchased five or more match tickets across the entire campaign.

Tickets are strictly limited to one per person and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. As they have a restricted view of the field, they will be available at a discount of 50 per cent, the club have confirmed.

No concession prices are available but the cheapest available ticket is priced at £18.50 in the top tier of the national stadium, which is Category 5. Category 4 tickets are at £27, Category 3 seats are £33.50 and Category 2 is priced at £41.