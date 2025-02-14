Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will take action including the issuing of bans for supporters singing what the club have described as an 'anti-Palestine' lyric in a chant about Manor Solomon.

The Whites condemned the chant earlier in the season after it referenced the Israeli international 'hating' Palestine. Though the club hoped their initial strategy of condemnation alongside work with fan groups would eradicate the chant it has been heard at recent home and away games. During the recent FA Cup game against Millwall the Solomon chant was aired for a sustained period.

In a new statement the club say they take a zero-tolerance policy to hate crime and discriminatory language and having received a 'large number' of complaints they believe they have identified the origins of the chant at Elland Road. Leeds say they will now increase CCTV surveillance and the stewarding presence in four blocks of the South Stand and have threatened banning orders for fans participating in the chant.

The statement read: "Leeds United again condemn the football chant containing an anti-Palestine lyric aimed at Manor Solomon, having already done so through comment to local and national media outlets in December.

"Hate crime and discriminatory language or chanting is not acceptable at Leeds United and the club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination abuse of all kinds.

"The club has received a large number of complaints from Leeds United supporters regarding the chant and had hoped the initial strategy of condemning it through the media and working with supporter groups, would prevent this from happening in the future, but it has sadly become more prominent in recent matches, including at Elland Road.

"After monitoring the situation at recent home games, the origins of the chant at Elland Road appear to come from the Norman Hunter South Stand, particularly in blocks FA5, FA6, SS5, SS6.

"As a result, there will be an increased CCTV surveillance and stewarding presence in FA5, FA6, SS5 and SS6 at all home games between now and the end of the season and action will be taken against any person who participates in the chant, including the issuing of a club banning order.

"Discriminatory language can be reported by contacting your nearest steward or discreetly via the Matchday Incident Text Service by texting LEEDS and your message to 60006. Given what is at stake for the club in the weeks ahead, this is a time we need the fanbase to be united, not divided."

The recent Millwall FA Cup game led to statements from both clubs condemning tragedy chanting from the away section which related to the murders of Leeds fans Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus before a Uefa Cup semi-final at Galatasaray in 2000. Leeds' statement read: "We will work with the police and Millwall Football Club to identify those involved, while we will also continue our efforts with the football authorities to help eradicate these chants from the game."

Tragedy chanting includes offensive songs that make reference to fatal accidents, stadium disasters and deaths involving players, fans or officials at other football clubs. Leeds say they were able to take such swift action to condemn and begin investigating the chants from Millwall fans because tragedy chanting can be prosecuted as a public order offence. The club is still lobbying behind the scenes for chants heard routinely from opposition fans mocking the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal.